Vijay Puts Off Public Meets For Two Weeks

Chennai: Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay has postponed his upcoming “meet the people” programmes for two weeks in the wake of the Karur stampede that claimed 41 lives.

Vijay had been holding public interactions every Saturday, touring Tiruchirappalli, Namakkal, and Karur as part of the outreach. The September 27 Karur rally turned tragic when a stampede broke out, leaving 41 people dead and more than 60 injured.

On Wednesday, TVK announced the suspension of the planned events. “We are in anguish and regret over the loss of 41 of our brethren,” the party said in a statement on its official social media handle.

“In this situation, our leader’s next two weeks’ ‘meet the people’ programmes are being temporarily postponed. The revised details will be announced later,” it added.