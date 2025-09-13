Vijay Continues His Tirade Against DMK Government

In his maiden campaign speech at Trichy on Saturday, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay hit out at the DMK and compared it with the BJP in deceiving the people, saying that he had come down to question the fascist BJP and the poisonous DMK for reneging in their election promises that he listed out.

Arriving at the Trichy airport by a special chartered aircraft from Chennai, Vijay went to the spot allotted for him to address the crowds from atop his bus at Marakkadai by road and took a long time to cover the distance as the city roads were choked.

Even at the spot where he addressed the people the crowds were pushing and jostling and a hitch in the public address system played spoilsport since most of his speech was not audible to those standing far away.

He wowed to not let off the hook the BJP and the DMK that were tormenting the people of the State and said that the BJP had been unjust to the State in not releasing funds, not recognizing the antiquity of Tamil culture and civilization despite the evidence provided through the excavations at Keeladi.

Chief Minister M K Stalin had failed to give the Rs 100 subsidy he promised for every LPG cylinder, to pay Rs 1000 a month assistance to all women, reduce diesel price, abolish NEET, waive education loans, take steps to bring education under the State list from the concurrent list and so on, he said.

He also touched upon a plethora of local issues of the Tiruchi area and accused the governments of not addressing them and the TVK would not give false promises in its election manifesto but look for solutions to problems.

The TVK would promise only what would be possible and would not compromise on women’s safety and maintenance of law and order, he said, adding that among his goals was to create a truly democratic Tamil Nadu without deprivation and poverty among the people, corruption, domination by a family and people’s rule with a conscience.

After completing his address front atop the bus, Vijay left for Ariyalur where huge crowds waited for his arrival despite darkness descending there. Many of the people gathered at the venue were waving the TVK flag and cheering the leader as he spoke to time.