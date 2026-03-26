Vijay Complains in DGP Office Against Ponraj

Chennai: Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay on Thursday visited the DGP office and lodged a complaint against Ponraj V for his remarks on women supporting Vijay.

The comments were degrading Tamil culture, said TVK administrative committee chief coordinator K.A. Sengottaiyan who accompanied him.

The actor-turned-politician, who lodged the complaint in person, appealed to the police to take severe action against Ponraj.

Sengottaiyan said Ponraj spoke derogatory words against women supporting Vijay and said the political commentator was functioning with the support of the DMK.

He said the police had assured suitable action, adding that Ponraj had used degrading words against TVK women supporters since he had the support of the DMK.

Vijay has also posted a social media message condemning Ponraj, accusing him of degrading women supporting him and condemning the DMK government for not taking action against him.

TVK general secretary for election management Aadhav Arjuna said Ponraj had worked under a great man (former president A.P.J. Abdul Kalam) but had lost basic ethics after becoming a DMK supporter since he had used vulgar words against women.