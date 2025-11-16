Vijay Cautions Cadre on SIR

Chennai: Alleging that Booth Level Officers (BLOs) of the Election Commission of India (ECI) were not distributing enumeration forms to members of the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), the party’s president Vijay alerted his cadre on the issue and urged them to ensure that their names figured in the Electoral Rolls, which was important for them to cast their votes.

Waking up 11 days after the ECI launched the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the State, Vijay released a video in which he questions the very need for the process. Accusing the ‘ruling party’ of machinations to keep TVK members out of the rolls, he explained what SIR was and what his followers should do to not lose their voting rights.

He told his cadre to get the names and numbers of their respective BLOs from the ECI website and follow up with them if they did not contact them. He was critical of the process that was more like a fresh enrolment of the voters when the people had been voting for long and cautioned first time voters, acknowledging that they were the backbone of his party, on the need to enroll them as voters by filling up a different application in Form Six.

However, Vijay did not bother to explain the problems faced by the voters in filling up details sought in the enumeration form.