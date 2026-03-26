Vijay Becomes Politically Active

G Babu Jayakumar & D Sekar /DC

Chennai, Mar 26:

President of the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) Vijay visited the office of the Director General of Police on Thursday to file a complaint against a former aide of late President A P J Abdul Kalam, Ponraj Vellaisamy, for making alleged derogatory statements against women and seeking action against him, ahead of launching his campaign for the Assembly elections from Chennai.

Vijay, who had earlier planned a colourful event at a beach resort in Mahabalipuram on March 29 to introduce the candidates fighting under the TVK banner in the Assembly elections from the 234 constituencies across the State, changed the venue to a star hotel in Chennai on the same day.

The day before that, Vijay would be launching his campaign from Perumbur in Chennai, from where he is expected to contest the Assembly elections. He might even be inaugurating his new party office in Perambur, a constituency known for the working class population with the left parties and their trade unions having a sway over the voters.

Starting from Perumbur, the TVK’s campaign juggernaut will roll through the some Assembly constituencies like Kolathur, Villivakkam, Annanagar and Virugambakkam in Chennai with the Vijay holding the megaphone and seeking votes from his vehicle party candidates.

Perhaps marking the launch of the campaign, Vijay also visited the DGP office to file the complaint against Ponraj, whom he described as a DMK supporter. Vijay alleged that Ponraj was talking ill of the women in the TVK since he enjoyed the patronage of the DMK government. He personally handed over the complaint to the DGP.

After the launch of the campaign in Chennai, Vijay is expected to tour the entire State as his candidates would be fielded from all the 234 constituencies for the April 23 elections to the Assembly. The nominees of the TVK would be contesting under the ‘whistle symbol’ as the party has emerged as the third political force in its maiden electoral outing itself.

Apart from challenging the two major coalitions led by the DMK and the AIADMK, the TVK’s only other opponent would be the Naam Tamilar Katchi of Seeman in the elections.