Viewpoint | From Print to Pixels: Changing Face of Libraries

Chennai: With British Council Chennai readying to shut its physical library on Anna Salai and shift to cyberspace, this columnist reflected on the profound impact libraries have on people’s lives.

Libraries are vital and dynamic hubs in education and society as they provide free access to knowledge, support curriculum development and promote literacy.

They have textbooks, journals and digital databases to not only supplement school and college curricula but also aid research. Libraries foster reading habits as they offer access to diverse literature. They help enhance comprehension and cognitive skills of readers.

Librarians assist students and research scholars in locating and evaluating reliable and information-packed high-quality sources.

Libraries remain public spaces for social interaction and offer quiet study areas and access to technology. They also support marginalized groups and help them access information on employment opportunities and skill development. Particularly, libraries ensure equal access to information to all irrespective of socio-economic background. Libraries are usually repositories of knowledge which preserve and provide access to historical and cultural resources.

In tune with changing times, libraries have begun incorporating digital technologies to enhance learning in a globalized environment.

Tamil Nadu has one of the largest networks of public libraries in the country. While the Anna Centenary Library in Kotturpuram houses extensive books and e-resources, the Connemara Public Library in Egmore is premier depository library. This columnist still remembers her regular visits to both British Council and Connemara libraries, decades ago, while working on her thesis. Similarly, the libraries at her alma maters, Fatima College and American College in Madurai, played a significant role in her academic growth. A lover of fiction, this columnist relished borrowing books from her college libraries, reading them and escaping into her own world. Though this columnist acknowledges the convenience of digital resources, she is unsure whether they can recreate the experience offered by a physical library.