Victory, The Only Goal, Stalin Tells Party Leaders

Chennai: Winning the elections was the only goal of the party, DMK president M K Stalin told leaders and functionaries whom he interacted with on Friday in the midst of the hectic campaign he had launched for the April 23 Assembly elections.

Addressing the party’s candidates, top honchos, ticket aspirants who missed the opportunity, district level leaders and others forming the election machinery through video conferencing, Stalin told them from Anna Arivalayam that they would all win the polls together.

Congratulating all of them who were striving hard without any rest for the DMK’s triumph in the polls, he said that he would continue with his campaign, taking it into the second phase from Palayamkottai.

The meeting with the party leaders and functionaries was to encourage them in their bid to confirm that the goodwill of the people were converted into votes by reaching out to them, he said, adding that he had concluded his first phase of campaign in Coimbatore on Thursday.