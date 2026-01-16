Vibe With Stalin, A Trending Video

Chennai: A programme titled ‘VibeWithMKS,’ in which Chief Minister M K Stalin has a heart-to-heart conversation with young celebrities, is trending on the internet with the promotions for the second episode, in which he tells lyricist Madhan Karky how he learnt car driving and his fascination for old cars, evoking interest among the people for the programme.

The second episode of the programme shows Stalin in conversation with singers N K Priyanka, Antony Das, Gana Muthu and music director Tenma and even singing along with Priyanka a few lines from an old song that he had mentioned as his favourite.

He likes listening to songs from old MGR movies and he finds music smoothening him when he is tense. His favourite film music singer is T M Soundararajan and the genre he preferred was melody or Gana.

Stalin, who said that he had played hockey and cricket in his younger days, recalled being part of a team from MCC High School in the first episode that brought him together with achievers from sports, including para athletes.

Dressed in smart casuals, Stalin is seen fielding questions from the young people with ease and giving answers that come from the heart. He recalls playing street cricket and his father and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, too, joining them.