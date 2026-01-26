VCK Stand May Hamper Ramadoss Joining DMK Alliance

CHENNAI: The VCK sticking to its stand, taken in 2011, to be not part of any alliance that had the BJP or the PMK in it, could hamper the prospect of the PMK faction led by that party’s founder S Ramadoss joining the DMK-led alliance that was apparently kept its doors open for it and cause delays in the finalization of the DMK-led coalition in the State.

VCK general secretary Thol Thirumavalvan told the media at the Tiruchi airport on Monday that there was no change in his party’s stand regarding an alliance with the PMK when there was a speculation of the Ramadoss faction holding talks with the DMK alliance.

The BJP’s invitation to Ramadoss to become part of the NDA as a separate entity, distinct from the PMK faction of Anbumani Ramadoss, it was spurned by Ramadoss who wanted the rival faction led by his son not to be identified as PMK at all. But Anbumani Ramadoss attended the meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Madurantakam as the BJP’s ally and was given the due recognition.

Perhaps senior Ramadoss was hopeful of joining hands with the DMK and becoming part of that alliance, which has now become doubtful in view of Thirumavalavan’s assertion. DMK functionaries, who were already resenting the delay in the finalization of the coalition due to some Congress leaders raising some issues on power sharing in social media, are now peeved over more time to be wasted sorting out the new hitch.

The DMK functionaries were also angry with Congress whip in the Lok Sabha and Virudhunagar MP Manickam Tagore for putting out a social media message on Monday – despite his party high command urging leaders in the State not to talk about alliance – expressing his desire for the Congress to field a candidate in Madurai North Constituency, which is now held by the DMK.

The message ruffled feathers in the DMK with the Madurai North MLA, G Thalpathi expressing resentment over Tagore and another Congress MP from Karur, Jothimani, demanding share in power. Thalapthi said the two MPs should not be given tickets in future, provoking a Jothimani to react angrily, which threatened to shake the already fragile camaraderie between the party workers at the grassroots level.

So, a fear has gripped the DMK workers over the inordinate delay in the finalization of the DMK-led alliance when the AIADMK had already begun its election work by finalizing its alliance, in which the BJP is a part, and have launched the campaign with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the meeting at Madurantakam.