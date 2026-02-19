Vasan Slams DMK for Worrying About State Autonomy Only Now

Tiruchy:Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan has criticised Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for his remark that state autonomy was the medicine for the problems faced by states and that it was high time for a constitutional amendment for state autonomy.

Vasan said when the DMK was in a very powerful position in the Union government, it never pressed the issue of state autonomy or the imposition of Hindi: it was only keen to fight for good portfolios in the Centre.



The TMC leader was speaking to mediapersons at Tiruchy on Thursday on the sidelines of the party’s delta districts office-bearers meeting for receiving applications from those who wanted to contest in the Assembly elections.



Vasan pointed out that when A.B. Vajpayee was the Prime Minister, the DMK did not seek even a minimum action plan. So, he asked, why is the DMK now taking up state autonomy.



He reasoned that it must be because of its hesitation and confusion as it understands that winning chances in the Assembly election is not in its favour.



Asked about the DMDK joining the INDIA bloc led by the DMK, he said it was against the views of the Tamil Nadu voters. Moreover, DMDK founder Vijayakanth never had an alliance with the DMK, he recalled.



Referring to his seeking a Rajya Sabha seat from the AIADMK, Vasan said at present the TMC’s priority was to raise its voice in the Tamil Nadu Assembly and ensure the NDA’s victory in elections.



In fact, the TMC had adopted ‘dharma’ in alliance matters.



He said there was big support among the people for the NDA and in the ensuing elections, the front will win big. People are totally disappointed with the DMK government’s five-year-old rule for not handling several issues properly like the welfare of differently-abled persons, the cancellation of the TNPSC examination, price hike and also hike in taxes.



Regarding the DMK government sanctioning Rs. 5,000 for women, he said the women will not get cheated, instead, they will vote against the DMK and cheat it.



Referring to the interim budget of the government, he said it was of no use to anybody, especially the farmers.



Replying to a specific question, he said the AIADMK-led NDA alliance has bright chances of winning in the coming elections.

He said there was confrontation in the DMK-Congress alliance, especially among the Congress cadre, and the alliance was already in pieces.