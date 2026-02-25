US Imposes 126 PC CVD on Indian Solar Cells

Chennai: The US has imposed a 126 per cent countervailing duty on solar cells from India for receiving government subsidies. Similar imports from Indonesia and Laos also have been levied with the duty.

On February 24, 2026, the U.S. Department of Commerce (Commerce) announced its preliminary affirmative determinations in the countervailing duty (CVD) investigations of crystalline silicon photovoltaic cells, whether or not assembled into modules (solar cells), from India, Indonesia, and the Lao People’s Democratic Republic (Laos).

Imports from Laos will be charged 81 per cent duty and those from Indonesia from 85 per cent to 143 per cent.

On August 7, 2025, the U.S. Department of Commerce (Commerce) announced the initiation of antidumping duty (AD) and countervailing duty (CVD) investigations. The preliminary investigations by the US found that Mundra Solar Energy, Mundra Solar PV and other companies were enjoying subsidy rates of 125.8 per cent.

Unless postponed, the final determination in these CVD investigations are currently scheduled to be issued on July 6, 2026. The US Commerce department is also conducting concurrent antidumping duty (AD) investigations of solar cells from India, Indonesia, and Laos. The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) is conducting a concurrent injury investigation.

The investigations are being conducted on the complaints filed by the Alliance for American Solar Manufacturing and Trade, whose members are Hanwha Q CELLS USA, First Solar, and Mission Solar Energy,

According to US Commerce department data, India exported $792 million 2024 valued crystalline silicon photovoltaic cells in 2024.