Vaishnaw Unveils World’s Longest Hyperloop Tube at IIT Madras

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently visited the Hyperloop testing facility at IIT Madras, where he announced that the facility’s 410-meter-long Hyperloop tube will soon become the world’s longest. This ambitious project, located at the IIT Madras Discovery Campus in Chennai, is currently recognized as Asia's longest Hyperloop test facility.

During his visit, Vaishnaw witnessed a live demonstration of the Hyperloop tube, which is part of India’s ongoing efforts to explore futuristic modes of transport. The tube is designed to transport passengers at incredibly high speeds, using magnetic levitation and low-pressure environments to reduce friction and enable faster travel.

The project, which is part of the government's push for innovation and modern infrastructure, aims to revolutionize transportation by connecting major cities in India at speeds of up to 1,000 kilometers per hour. The successful testing and demonstration of the Hyperloop tube mark a significant milestone in the country's transport infrastructure. Vaishnaw expressed confidence in the Hyperloop's potential, emphasizing its importance for the future of travel in India and globally. He stated that the government’s investment in such cutting-edge technology would pave the way for more efficient, environmentally friendly, and high-speed transportation systems in the country. The development of the Hyperloop project at IIT Madras has garnered attention worldwide, with various countries exploring similar technologies. India’s version of the Hyperloop is expected to be a key player in global transportation advancements, offering faster travel times and reduced environmental impact.



