Ungaludan Stalin from July 15

The camps – 3,768 in urban areas and 6,232 in rural pockets – would be held till November end, an official press release said on Saturday, adding that the grievances that would be looked into concerned 43 services offered by 13 government department in the urban areas and 46 in rural areas relating to 56 departments.

Forms for scheme would be distributed from July 7 by volunteers who would reach out to the people in their homes and explain to them the dates, venue, the government services available in that region and the documents that should be produced to avail of them, the release said.

The one lakh volunteers, appointed for the purpose, would also distribute the prospectus that would give complete details of the services relating to the scheme and applicants would get response within 45 days of presenting the application, he release said.

The service would go on for three months and the members of the public had been requested to avail of it by visiting the nearest camp.