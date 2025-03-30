Ugadi: Stalin Urges Telugu, Kannada Speaking People to Protect Rights

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin greeted the Telugu and Kannada speaking people on the eve of Ugadi and wished that this New Year would encourage them to protect their linguistic and political rights.



Telugu and Kannada belong to the Dravidian family of languages and the DMK government has always respected the linguistic minorities in the state and treated them as friends.Though the previous AIADMK government cancelled the holiday announced for this festival, it was the DMK government under former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi who restored the privilege of a holiday in 2006, Stalin, who is president of DMK, said in his message."We expressed solidarity on March 22 when the southern states facing the threat from the delimitation exercise. The support to our initiative is increasing across the country," Stalin said recalling the Fair Delimitation meeting he had convened in the city.One of the primary reasons for the economic development of the southern states today was the language war the DMK waged against the imposition of Hindi half-a-century ago. "Now again there is a deliberate attempt to destroy that development and our linguistic identity by imposing Hindi. You should make your children realise the beauty of the mother tongue," the chief minister appealed.He stressed the need to prepare the next generation to stop the social, political and cultural invasion of the South. "This is my Ugadi New Year message and request to you," he appealed."Happy Ugadi to all my Telugu and Kannada brothers and sisters who welcome the New Year with the excitement of Ugadi Pachadi, mango leaf thoranam (toran) and rangoli. Let this Ugadi festival be an encouragement to protect our language and political rights," the CM said.Former Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami extended his 'heartiest' Ugadi greetings to all the Telugu and Kannada speaking people who are ushering in the New Year festival with enthusiasm."The fact that Telugu and Kannada people have been living together in Tamil Nadu for hundreds of years with the feeling that they live in their own place, despite the lingual difference, and in harmony with others, is a matter of pride for Tamil Nadu and its people," he said and wished them success in their endeavors for a prosperous life.