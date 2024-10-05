Udhayanidhi Brushes Off Pawan Kalyan’s Tirade on Sanatana Dharma

Chennai:Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin took lightly of the tirade by his Andhra Pradesh counterpart with a simple reply, ‘let’s wait and see,’ when asked about Pawan Kalyan’s angry outburst at Tirupathi against his old statement on Sanatana Dharma.

Recalling Udhayanidhi’s Stalin remarks on the need to eliminate Sanatana Dharma at a conference on the subject in Chennai way back on September 2, 2023, Kalayan, who was at Tirupati on Thursday said that those who wished to eliminate his religious belief would face adversities.



When media persons sought his reaction to the outbursts of Kalayan when he went to attend an event on Friday, in Chennai, Udhayanidhi Stalin brushed it aside with a remark ‘let’s wait and see.’



Pawan Kalyan had belatedly reacted to Udhayanidhi Stalin, after more than a year, though the comment made at a conference organized by the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association in Chennai had already sparked a series of controversies with even courts hearing cases on it.



Udhayanidi Stalin had then said that Sanatana Dharma needed to be eradicated like Dengue, Malaria, mosquitoes and Coronavirus. In his delayed reaction, Kalyan warned Udhayanidhi Stalin against repeating such comments.



Kalyan, while administering the ‘Varahi declaration’ to the people after praying at the Tirumala temple sent out the warning to his Tamil Nadu counterpart by switching over to Tamil from Telugu, probably in a bid to catch the attention of the Tamil media.



He also read out a Telugu poem and asked his colleagues in the film industry to translate it into Tamil and read it out to his Tamil Nadu counterpart.