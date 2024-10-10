Udhaya dismisses doormat with his image as immature

Chennai:A video showing men and women stamping on the portrait of Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, printed on a doormat placed at the doorstep of a temple in Andhra Pradesh, evoked no anger in the man whom those ‘devotees’ thought they were humiliating.

Instead, Udhayanidhi Stalin expressed happiness over the legs of those people at least getting cleaned when no one can remove the dirt in their brain, he said in his X page by uploading the tasteless video.



The Deputy Chief Minister urged his party cadre not to react or get angry or emotional over the unseemly act of unknown people in the video and added that he only felt sorry for the ‘Sanghis’ whose political immaturity stood exposed through their act.



He saw the anger of those opposed to the Dravidian ideals as only a certificate of his right adherence to those principles, Udhayanidhi Stalin said, adding that political stalwarts like B R Ambedkar, C N Annadurai, M Karunanidhi and M K Stalin had faced numerous insults and expletives and had been abused and humiliated several times.



If the principle, ‘all are equal’ was such an irritant to them it only showed their desperation over their failure to win over the people through their ideals that divided people on the basis of birth and religion, he said.

