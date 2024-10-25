Udhay Unveils 40 Trekking Trails in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin launched ‘Trek Tamil Nadu,’ a trekking project that unfolds 40 pristine trails in the State, to create awareness on nature conservation, provide sustainable income to the local communities and support Forest and Wildlife conservation.

As part of the initiative, which is a leap towards strengthening ecotourism and showcasing the State’s commitment toward sustainable and responsible tourism with low carbon footprint, Udhayanidhi Stalin unfurled the logo (# Trek Tamil Nadu) and launched the website www.trektamilnadu.com to enable online booking.

Trek Tamil Nadu project, which is a joint venture of Tamil Nadu Forest Department (TNFD) and Tamil Nadu Wilderness Experiences Corporation (TNWEC), a government undertaking formed to organize trekking activities in Forest and Wildlife areas in a responsible and sustainable manner, would involve the local community in and around the forest areas for the trekking activities.

The 40 prioritized curated trekking trails are spread over 14 districts / 18 Forest divisions across Tamil Nadu and include popular tourist destinations such as Nilgiris, Kodaikanal and Kanyakumari. ‘The treks are operated in earmarked nature trails approved by the Tamil Nadu Forest Department and in compliance with the Tamil Nadu Forest and Wildlife (Regulation of Trekking) Rules, 2018,’ an official press release said.

The trails are divided into three categories, ‘tough,’ moderate and ‘easy’ based on the distance, duration and terrain. In Nilgiris district they are Cairn Hill (Easy), Longwood shola (Easy), Karikayur to Porivarai Rock Painting (Moderate), Karikayur to Rangasamy Peak (Tough), Parsonvalley to Mukurthihut (Tough), Avalanche – Kolaribetta (Tough), Avalanche (Cauliflower shola) – Kolaribetta (Moderate), Avalanche – Devarbetta (Tough), Gene pool (Easy), Needle rock (Tough).

Among the others are: Manam bolly (Easy), Topslip – Pandaravarai (Tough), Aliyar (Canal bank) (Moderate), Sadivayal – Siruvani (Moderate), Sembukarai – Perumalmudi (Moderate), Vellingiri Hill (Tough), Baraliyar (Easy) in Coimbatore district, Chinnar Check post – Kottar (Easy) in Tiruppur district, Kalikesam – Balamore (Moderate) and Injikadavu (Moderate) in Kanyakumari district.

Some of the rest are Karaiyar – Moolakasam (Moderate), Kallar – Korakka Nathar Koil (Tough) in Tirunelveli district, Courtallam - Shenbagadevi falls (Easy), Theerthakarai (Easy) in Tenkasi district, Chinna Suruli – Thenpalani (Moderate), Karaparai (Moderate), Kurangani – Sambalaru (Moderate) in Theni district, Shenbagathoppu - W.Pudupatti (Moderate) in Virudhunagar district, Kutladampatti Falls – Thadagai Trail (Moderate) in Madurai district, Vattakanal – Vellagavi (Tough), Solar Observatory – Gundar Zero Point (Moderate), Zero – Point – Karunkajam Falls (Easy) in Dindigul district.

Guthirayan Peak (Tough) and Aiyur – Sami Lake (Easy) in Krishnagiri district), Kurumbapatti Zoo – Gundur (Moderate), Kondappanaikanpatti – Gundur (Tough), Nagalur - Sannasimalai Peak (Easy) in Salem district, Yelagiri – Swamimalai (Easy), Jalagamparai (Moderate) in Tirupattur district) and Gudiyam Caves (Easy) in Thiruvallur district form the rest of the trails.

Tamil Nadu, a leading player in the tourism industry of the country, has already gained the reputation as a sought-after destination for nature lovers with its wide network of protected areas comprising five tiger reserves, five national parks, eighteen wildlife sanctuaries, seventeen bird sanctuaries and three conservation reserves.