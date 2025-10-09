Udhay Hopes Congress Will Not Snap Ties With DMK

Chennai: Exuding confidence over the Congress not leaving the DMK alliance, Deputy Chief Minister and DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin took a swipe at the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) by acknowledging that the crowd at his meeting in Dindigul was not there to see him and disperse but to listen to the speech and know the ideology that was being propounded and the politics that was being enunciated.

Attending a series of events in Trichy and Dindigul, including a couple of government review meetings, Udhayanidi Stalin said he had been despatched by Chief Minister M K Stalin to go all over the State and meet party workers and office-bearers by devoting time for each and every constituency. So far he had been to seven constituencies, including one at Trichy on Thursday morning, and Dindigul in the evening.

At a meeting of party office-bearers at Vedasandur, he made the indirect reference to the Congress by referring to it as the ‘hand’ (Congress party’s election symbol) that would not slip away since there were rumours of Rahul Gandhi planning to meet TVK founder Vijay on his return from abroad.

Recalling the DMK losing Dindigul in the previous elections, he told the party functionaries that he was confident that they would ensure the constituency would be own in the 2026 elections since the present DMK rule had implemented so many schemes that had helped the people in several ways and listed out some of them.

If the DMK had been able to overcome so many challenges and betrayals in the last 76 years it was only because of the cadre, who had always been the foundation of the party, holding it up steadfastly and enabling it to capture power six times in the State.

But the BJP had been posing a big challenge to the DMK government, throwing hurdles on its path and cited the example of not releasing funds and arm twisting it to adopt the NEP-2020, which the Chief Minister had refused to do in the interest of the people’s welfare, he said.

Mocking at the AIADMK, he said that the party had 25 groups led by different people like Edappadi K Palaniswami, O Panneerselvam, T T V Dinakaran, V K Sasikala, Deepa, Deepa’s driver, Dindgul Srinivasan and so on. In Dindigul the big fight for supremacy was between Srinivasan and Sellur Raju as both of them wanted to prove that he was the better scientist.

For the AIADMK the party headquarters for solving problems was located not in Royapettah, as everyone had assumed, but the house of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, he said.