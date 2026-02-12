Two Vijayanagara-Era Metal Idols Seized Near Thanjavur

THANJAVUR: The Idol Wing police (CID), Tamil Nadu have seized two Vijayanagara period metal idols from a parked car at Valayapatti in Thanjavur district on the Thanjavur-Chennai national highway recently. The police arrested four persons, S. Manikantan, (41), belonging to Thambikottai Vadakadu, Muthupettai, Tiruvarur district; K. Ramachandrarn (41), belonging to Vikyayapuram, Tiruvarur; V. Mudilan (36), belonging to Melapandi near Thiruthuraipoondi; and S. Johnson (41) of Edayar, Sankenthi.

A team led by G. Balamurugan, ADSP-Tiruchy, and comprising K. Dhandayuthapani, sub-inspector, Idol Wing CID, Thanjavur Range and other members, found a Maruti Ertiga car with registration number TN 43 Q 5896 parked suspiciously near Valayapatti open ground on the Thanjavur-Chennai NH at 10.30 pm on February 6. The police team checked the vehicle and found two metal idols wrapped in gunny bags. When the police questioned the driver and another person in the vehicle, they could not produce any documents or any information

to prove the ownership of the idols. Further enquiry revealed that one Manikandan and Ramachandran, along with their accomplices, had concealed the stolen idols and were attempting to smuggle them abroad to sell for a huge amount.

One idol was of Sudharsanan (Vishnu), weighing 77.300 kg, 90 cm high and 48 cm wide. However, its front two hand fingers were damaged and the fire flame portion above the head was also cut. Another idol was that of Goddess Devi weighing 35.450 kg, 73 cm tall and 31 cm wide.

The police also seized the car and two gunny bags used to cover the idols.

On the complaint of Idol wing SI K. Dhandayuthapani, a case was registered on February 7. Inspector A. Kaveriammal has taken up the investigation and both the accused were arrested.

Confession of accused K. Ramachandran and C. Manikandan revealed the involvement of some more accused. Based on their confession, two more accused V. Mugilan and S. Johnson were arrested.

All the four accused were produced before Additional Chief Judicial Court, Kumbakonam. They were remanded in judicial custody and lodged in Kumbakonam sub-jail. The special team is trying to secure the remaining accused and to find out the origin of the idols.

D. Kalpana Nayak, Additional DGP, Idol wing, CID and M. Chandrasekaran, SP, Idol wing, CID appreciated the police team for their good work.