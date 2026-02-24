Two State Information Commissioners Appointed

Chennai: Two retired senior officers – Atulya Misra from the IAS and Abhay Kumar Singh from the IPS – have been appointed as State Information Commissioners in the newly created posts in Tamil Nadu Information Commission by the Governor R N Ravi in exercise of the powers conferred under sub-section of Section 15 of the Right to Information Act, 2005 (Central Act 22 of 2005).

The State Information Commissioners shall hold office for a term of three years from the date on which they enter upon their office or the date on which they attain the age of sixty-five years, whichever is earlier, an official communique said..

Their appointment and terms and conditions of service shall be governed by the provisions of the Right to Information Act, 2005 and the Right to Information (Term of Office, Salaries, Allowances and Other Terms and Conditions of Service of Chief Information Commissioner, Information Commissioners in the Central Information Commission, it added.