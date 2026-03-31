TVK’s Vijay Declares ₹603 crore Assets, Stalin ₹6.26 cr

Chennai: With a declared asset of about Rs 603.20 core, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) president C Joseph Vijay could emerge as the richest candidate to contest the 2026 Assembly elections though there is time till April 6 to know if any other person with wealth exceeding that of the actor-turned politician enters the electoral fray.

In his election affidavit filed along with his nominations for the Assembly elections on Monday, 52-year-old Vijay, contesting from the Perambur constituency, said that he possessed movable assets worth Rs 404.58 crore.

Meanwhile, DMK president M.K. Stalin filed his nomination papers from the Kolathur constituency for the April 23 elections to the Tamil Nadu assembly, declaring movable and immovable assets worth over Rs 6.26 crore. According to the affidavit notarised on March 30, the 72-year-old leader declared movable assets valued at Rs 3.30 crore. His immovable assets have a total current market value of Rs 2.96 crore, which includes self-acquired properties worth Rs 2.70 crore and inherited properties valued at Rs 25.98 lakh.

His wife, Durga Stalin, holds movable assets worth Rs 1.32 crore and immovable assets valued at Rs 2.11 crore.

For the financial year 2024-2025, Stalin declared a total income of Rs 30.94 lakh. His stated sources of income include his salary as a Member of the Legislative Assembly, interest from bank deposits, and book royalties. His spouse declared an income of Rs 5,33,740 for the same financial period, citing rent as her income source.

His immovable assets that include agricultural land in Kodaikanal and commercial and residential properties across Chennai, were valued at approximately Rs 198.62 crore, the affidavit said, adding that he owned a ritzy fleet of cars worth several crores of rupees.

Among the cars that he owned were high-end brands like BMW 530, Toyota Lexus, Toyota Vellfire and BMW i7, besides a Suzuki Swift and a motorcycle TVS XL Super, he declared, adding that there were no criminal cases pending against him and that he had no tax dues.

Vijay's personal movable assets include Rs 2 lakh cash in hand and bank deposits exceeding Rs 213 crore in various accounts. The jewellery that he owned included 883 grams of gold and silver articles worth Rs 15 lakh.

He has declared zero liabilities and that he has no pending dues to banks or financial institutions. For the financial year 2024-25, he reported a total income of Rs 184.53 crore in his income-tax returns.

His primary sources of income are listed as self-employment, interest, and rental income from properties.

On his educational qualifications, Vijay has disclosed that he discontinued his BSc degree from Loyola College, Chennai, in 1992. He completed his Class 10 and 12 through private study in 1989 and 1991, respectively.

The TVK chief’s spouse, Sangeetha, has declared separate assets totalling Rs 15.76 crore, including movable property worth Rs 15.51 crore and immovable property valued at Rs 25 lakh.