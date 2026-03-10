TVK’s Candidate Selection Process Begins

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam’s massive selection process for picking the right candidates to contest from the 234 Assembly constituencies in the coming elections kicked started on Tuesday with party president, Vijay, interviewing the aspirants along with other party honchos at their office in Panaiyur.

On day one, Vijay interacted with 50 aspirants to assess their eligibility to contest elections on behalf of the party and the interviews are expected to go on for some more time, making the TVK the first party to start the screening of aspirants for the elections.

It is said that Vijay postponed his meeting with the CBI official in connection with the ongoing probe on the Karur stampede on September 27, 2025, because the interviews were fixed before he received the CBI summons.

Sources said that the TVK was looking for candidates enjoying the goodwill of the local people in their constituencies and those who had the wherewithal to contest the polls. So those from a well to do background could get priority in the selection process, it is said.

Though top honchos of the party are helping Vijay out in interviewing aspirants, it is the president who was asking the questions on day one, sources said, adding that only those who stood a chance of winning the ticket were being called for the screening.

Already intelligence had been gathered on the background of the aspirants and those details were being processed for short-listing the candidates for the selection, they said.

While the CBI enquiry into the Karur stampede loomed over the party – Vijay might appear before the investigating team on March 15 – the work relating to the elections was being carried through proper channels and now the party is giving importance on selecting the right candidates.

On day one, the aspirants were called from various places and screened for their capabilities in representing the party. Since the TVK has not struck any alliance with any party, 234 candidates would be chosen through the ongoing process.

The campaign strategy is also being quietly worked out with the focus on defeating the ruling DMK in the State, sources said.