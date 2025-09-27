Stampede at TVK Vijay Rally: 34 Feared Dead

Karur: As many as 34 people, including Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party workers and children, are feared dead in the stampede that broke out during the party chief Vijay's campaign rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday. Many others suffered serious injuries and they were rushed to nearby hospitals. In the melee, a nine-year-old girl also went missing and Vijay appealed for assistance from the police to trace the girl.

Following the stampede, the actor was forced to stop his speech. Many people fainted due to severe overcrowding, which eventually led to the stampede.

People fainted as they started to exert pressure on the others leading to their falling on others. Soon Vijay had to stop his address and urge his supporters to make way for the emergency ambulances to reach the people in need. DMK minister Senthil Balaji and the district collector visited the hospital to assess the situation.

According to reports, the party workers distributed water bottles to those suffering due to suffocation and medical teams were also rushed to provide first aid. It is feared that the death toll is likely to incrase.