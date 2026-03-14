TVK Says No Scope For Alliance With NDA, BJP Chief Remains Evasive

Chennai: The actor Vijay-led TVK on Saturday denied any scope for alliance with the AIADMK-led NDA in Tamil Nadu and dismissed as media speculation about the likelihood of an electoral pact.

BJP state chief Nainar Nagenthran, however, declined to provide a direct reply to a question from reporters on whether talks for an alliance with the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam were on.

"You are worried about the alliance, and I am concerned about the people's issues, especially the failure of law and order in the state and lack of safety for women," Nagenthran told reporters here.

Dismissing as "rumours" the negotiations for an alliance with NDA, TVK's Joint General Secretary C T R Nirmal Kumar said that the virtual meeting with the party's district secretaries held on March 13 was to assess the strengths and alliance prospects.

"There's no scope for an alliance with the NDA. We have already made it clear that the BJP is our ideological enemy," Nirmal Kumar told PTI and sought to know if the "rumours" were true, will the BJP accept Vijay as the Chief Ministerial candidate.