TVK Leader Apologises To Actor Rajini For Remark

Chennai : TVK general secretary Aadhav Arjuna has apologised to 'superstar' Rajinikanth for his earlier remark on the actor's political entry and said he didn't mean to belittle him. Following a backlash from the top actor, Arjuna, while addressing a meeting of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam here on Tuesday night, apologised saying he was misunderstood.

"I didn't mean to belittle Rajinikanth, who is also a leader to my leader (actor-politician Vijay). I only said that it was a conspiracy by the DMK. I understand that he may have misunderstood my remarks," Arjuna said at the party meeting in Kolathur.

He further said that he did not indicate that Rajinikanth was afraid. "From his statement, I understand that he may have been hurt.… My intention was different. If my remarks have been misunderstood, then I openly express my regret and offer an apology," Arjuna said.

Adding that being much younger to Rajinikanth, Arjuna said that he had an opportunity to take up poll-related work in his prime youth, and during a poll survey he found that Rajinikanth enjoyed a vote share of 18 per cent immediately after he announced his political launch.

This was something spectacular and it created a fear among Rajinikanth's foes, he claimed.

On March 17, Rajinikanth responded to Arjuna's accusation, dismissing it as "untrue" that he was threatened by the DMK when he attempted to make a political entry.

"Time does not speak but waits and answers," Rajinikanth said in his statement posted on 'X'.

In his brief statement, Rajinikanth also thanked all the political party leaders, ministers, well-wishers and fans who had supported him in the row.

Arjuna's remark on the superstar resulted in a strong backlash from the top actor's fans, AIADMK chief Edappadi Palaniswami, Union Minister L Murugan, state Minister S Regupathy, BJP state chief Nainar Nagendran and Rajinikanth's former advisor Ra Arjunamurthy.

While addressing the party members during a protest against the state government here on March 12, Arjuna alleged that the "DMK threatened Rajinikanth when he tried to enter politics". He maintained that he was not criticising the actor but wanted to point out that TVK founder Vijay had the courage to withstand such pressure.