TVK Forms Election Campaign Committee Ahead of TN Assembly Polls

Chennai: With preparations gaining momentum for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay announced the constitution of an Election Campaign Committee to coordinate and oversee poll-related activities across the state.

In an official letter issued to party functionaries and cadres on Friday, Vijay said the newly formed committee will manage and supervise election campaign activities at the state, district and constituency levels. He said the panel will cover all 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu and play a crucial role in strengthening the party’s organisational presence ahead of the elections.

According to the letter, the Election Campaign Committee will conduct consultative meetings, campaign meetings and other organisational programmes necessary for the effective execution of election-related work. Vijay said the committee will ensure coordinated efforts across constituencies and facilitate the smooth implementation of campaign strategies.

The TVK president also appealed to party members and office-bearers to extend full cooperation to the newly constituted committee. His announcement comes at a time when political parties across Tamil Nadu are intensifying organisational exercises and groundwork in anticipation of the 2026 Assembly elections.

The AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is aiming to regain power in the state after losing the 2021 Assembly elections. Despite a subdued performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the AIADMK has renewed its alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after breaking ties in 2023.

Meanwhile, the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is seeking to retain power and enters the contest with confidence following its strong performance in the 2024 parliamentary polls.

As the Assembly elections approach, senior Congress leaders from Tamil Nadu are scheduled to meet the party’s top leadership at Indira Bhawan in New Delhi later today at 4 pm. The meeting is expected to focus on election strategy, organisational preparedness and possible seat-sharing arrangements.

Tamil Nadu is scheduled to hold Assembly elections in the first half of this year.