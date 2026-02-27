TVK Chief, Actor Vijay's Wife Sangeetha Files For Divorce

Chennai: In a major turn of events, and a shocker for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam ( TVK) president Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, his wife, Sangeetha, filed a divorce petition. Citing grounds of infidelity, the petition was filed on Friday ( 27th February, 2026) at the Chengalpattu family court in the Chennai Metropolitan Area.

According to the petition, Sangeetha stated that Vijay was involved in an extramarital (adulterous) relationship with an actress, which she discovered in 2021. However, despite assurances from Vijay that the relationship would end, it continued, hence prompting her to file for divorce under Section 27(1)(a) and 27(1)(d) of the Special Marriage Act.

She mentioned in the petition that he was continuing the relations with the actress ( without mentioning the name), and was going abroad with her, and participated in several private events with her. Despite difficulties, they managed to live together, she stated.

He has been asked to appear before the court on April 20th, and a notice to this effect was issued to him, fixing the matter for further hearing on the same date.

Born and raised in London, Sangeetha is the daughter of Sornalingam, a successful Sri Lankan businessman businessman there. In 1996, when Vijay’s film Poove Unakkaga became a huge hit, Sangeetha traveled from London to Chennai to meet him. She visited the film set, introduced herself as a fan, and that meeting marked the beginning of their journey together. Later, they were married on 25 August 1999. They have two children, Jason Sanjay, and Divya Shasha.









