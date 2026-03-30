TVK Chief Vijay Files Nomination From Perambur in Chennai
This is the debut polls for Vijay and he has chosen to fight from Perambur in north Chennai, which has a sizable population of the working classes.
Chennai:TVK chief, actor-politician Vijay on Monday filed his nomination to contest Assembly polls from Perambur constituency in Chennai.
This is the debut polls for Vijay and he has chosen to fight from Perambur in north Chennai, which has a sizable population of the working classes.
( Source : PTI )
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