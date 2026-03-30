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TVK Chief Vijay Files Nomination From Perambur in Chennai

Tamil Nadu
30 March 2026 2:00 PM IST

This is the debut polls for Vijay and he has chosen to fight from Perambur in north Chennai, which has a sizable population of the working classes.

TVK Chief Vijay Files Nomination From Perambur in Chennai
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Actor Vijay.

Chennai:TVK chief, actor-politician Vijay on Monday filed his nomination to contest Assembly polls from Perambur constituency in Chennai.

This is the debut polls for Vijay and he has chosen to fight from Perambur in north Chennai, which has a sizable population of the working classes.

( Source : PTI )
TVK Chief Vijay Perambur chennai 
India Southern States Tamil Nadu Chennai (Madras) 
PTI
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