TVK Chief Vijay Declares Assets Worth Rs 603 cr, Spouse's Assets Total Rs 15.76cr

Chennai: TVK chief Vijay has declared total assets worth approximately Rs 603.20 crore in his election affidavit filed here on Monday.In the affidavit submitted to the Returning Officer, the 52-year-old actor-politician disclosed that he possesses movable assets valued at Rs 404.58 crore. His immovable assets, which include agricultural land in Kodaikanal and commercial and residential properties across Chennai, are valued at approximately Rs 198.62 crore.

Specific liabilities listed as being under dispute include a sum of Rs 1.50 crore for the assessment year 2015-16, which is currently pending before the Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) and the High Court. Additionally, a dispute involving Rs 14.13 lakh for the assessment year 2022-23 is pending before the CIT(A).

Other noted figures include approximately Rs 91.36 lakh for 2011-12 and Rs 88.96 lakh for 2015-16.

The candidate's spouse, Sangeetha, has declared separate assets totalling Rs 15.76 crore, including movable property worth Rs 15.51 crore and immovable property valued at Rs 25 lakh.

Vijay's personal movable assets include Rs 2 lakh cash in hand and bank deposits exceeding Rs 213 crore in various accounts. He also holds a high-end vehicular fleet, including a BMW 530, a Toyota Lexus, a Toyota Vellfire, and a BMW i7, with a combined value of several crores. His jewellery disclosures include 883 grams of gold and silver articles worth Rs 15 lakh.

The actor-turned-politician declared zero liabilities and no pending dues to banks or financial institutions. For the financial year 2024-25, he reported a total income of Rs 184.53 crore in his income tax returns.

However, Vijay has extended significant personal loans and advances to various individuals and family members. He has provided Rs 3 crore to TVK General Secretary N Anand and significant sums to his parents, with Rs 3.02 crore advanced to his father, S A Chandrasekar, and Rs 8.71 lakh to his mother, Shoba Sekar.

Other major advances include Rs 20 crore each to A L P Antonious Britto and the Kokilambal Educational Trust, and Rs 5.84 crore to the Vidya Charitable Trust.

Vijay has also listed that he has lent his wife Sangeetha Rs 12.60 crore, his son Jason Sanjay Rs 8.78 lakh and daughter Divya Sasha Rs 4.60 lakh.

His primary sources of income are listed as self-employment, interest, and rental income from properties.

Regarding his legal record, Vijay stated in the affidavit that there are no pending criminal cases against him, nor has he been convicted of any offence.

On the educational front, the TVK chief disclosed that he discontinued his BSc degree from Loyola College, Chennai, in 1992. He completed his Class 10 and 12 through private study in 1989 and 1991, respectively.

Vijay is making an electoral debut by contesting from two assembly constituencies -- Perambur and Tiruchi East -- in the upcoming elections.

Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Tamil Nadu on April 23 and the results will be declared on May 4. Vijay's newly formed TVK is making its electoral debut in the 2026 polls.