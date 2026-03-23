TVaK Leaves SPA as DMK Remains Cold to Party’s Demands

Chennai: Tamil nationalist outfit Thamizhaga Vaazvurimai Katchi (TVaK), a constituent of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), quit the front on Sunday citing the lack of response from the DMK to its 10-point demands including giving state government jobs only to Tamils, 10.5 per cent reservation for the Vanniyar community, resolutions in Assembly for international probe into the genocide of Sri Lankan Tamils and referendum on a separate homeland for them.

Addressing the media persons in Chennai, party founder T. Velmurugan said he had made it clear to DMK president M.K. Stalin said that the party was ready to accept the DMK’s offer of one seat but it wanted the DMK to accept at least a few of the 10 policy demands made by the TVaK.

The party’s decision-making body that comprises leaders who were in various Tamil nationalist outfits would take a decision on the next course of action, he said.

He recalled his Tamil nationalist moorings before joining the PMK and recalled that he had glorified LTTE leader Velupillai Prabhakaran and other Tamil leaders during his speeches in the Assembly. The DMK approached his demands with a big brother attitude of how a small party with one MLA could make them, he said.

Mr Velmurugan accused the DMK government of supporting the acquisition of land by the NLC India in Neyveli and making the people landless, affecting agriculture, water bodies and environment.

The TNPSC rules were amended by former chief minister O. Panneerselvam to allow people from outside Tamil Nadu write examinations for higher posts in the state government. The amendments were not cancelled despite many requests, he said. States such as Gujarat, Haryana, Bihar and Karnataka had enacted laws giving priority to the local people in jobs but the DMK government is refusing to enact a similar act, Mr Velmurugan said.

The DMK had ignored his party based on the advice of bureaucrats from outside Tamil Nadu who are against the interests and rights of Tamils and Sri Lankan Tamils besides social justice, he alleged.

“Those who were elected by the government should rule the State so that they could implement schemes and make laws respecting people’s sentiments. But a handful of bureaucrats are ruling the state,” he alleged.