Traffic Hit For 5 Hours On Chennai-Tiruchi NH After Accident

Chennai: Traffic on the Chennai-Tiruchi national highway was affected for about five hours due to the delay in removing a car which met with an accident at Irumbuliyur on Monday. The major reason for the delay was the shifting of the Tambaram traffic intelligence office from Tambaram to Potheri.





The car coming towards Chennai rearended a government bus moving in front around 3.30 am. The driver escaped unhurt as the airbag protected him. However, the car was not removed from the spot for several hours leading to heavy traffic congestion for the next five hours.The accident added to the usually crowded Monday traffic woes of passengers. The traffic police came to the spot around 8.30 am and removed the vehicle.Vehicle users said the traffic police used to clear the traffic during accidents immediately when the traffic police intelligence office was in Tambaram. The shifting of the office to Potheri is causing delays, they complained. They asked the officials to keep boards with contact numbers of the traffic police station at many places so that people could inform the police immediately.