Traders’ Plea To CEO

Demanding the raising of the limit for individuals carrying cash during the election season to Rs 5 lakh by taking into consideration the inflation, the traders’ body headed by A M Vikramaraja urged the Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik to ensure that movement of food related articles was not impeded.

The traders’ federation, Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangankalin Peraimaippu also wanted free movement of goods worth up to Rs 5 lakh to be allowed and not to seize goods transported with proper documents. Even when goods worth were Rs 5 lakh were seized the case should be adjudicated fairly without harassing the traders, it said.



