Trade Deal With US May Harm Indian Farmers: Kanimozhi

Thoothukudi: DMK deputy general secretary and Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi on Monday expressed concern that the proposed India-US trade agreement could adversely affect Indian farmers, particularly those dependent on agriculture for their livelihood.

Addressing reporters at Thoothukudi airport, she said any trade agreement entered into with foreign countries should be transparently explained and debated in Parliament. However, she alleged that no detailed information had been placed before Parliament with regard to the India-US trade pact, and that clarity emerged only after US President Donald Trump made a public announcement, leading to speculation that the agreement had already been finalised.Referring to the proposed tariff structure, she said goods imported from the United States would attract zero duty, while Indian products exported to the US would face an 18 percent tariff. Questioning the fairness of such terms, she warned that the entry of agricultural produce from the US would severely impact Indian farmers.India had consistently resisted efforts to turn the country into a dumping ground for foreign agricultural products, she said, adding that opening the market under the proposed agreement would have far reaching consequences for farmers across the country.