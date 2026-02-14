Top ECI Official Review Poll Preparedness

Chennai: As part of the preparatory arrangements for the General Elections to the Assembly, a slew of officials from the Election Commission of India (ECI) visited the State on Thursday and Friday and reviewed the State’s preparedness for the elections, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Archana Patnaik said on Friday.

The officials conducted detailed review meetings with the CEO, State Police Nodal Officer, all Enforcement agencies, District Election Officers, Commissioners of Police, Inspector Generals of Police, Deputy Inspector Generals of Police, Superintendents of Police and other Officials concerned with election management.

The officials who visited Chennai included Maneesh Garg, Senior Deputy Election Commissioner, Thiru Bhanu Prakash Yeturu, Deputy Election Commissioner, Sanjay Kumar, Deputy Election Commissioner, Ashish Goyal, Director General (Media) and Shubhra Saxena.