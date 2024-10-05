TN: Udhaya inaugurates CM Cup state level meet

Chennai: Inaugurating the State level events of the Chief Minister’s Cup 2024, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor stadium on Friday, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said that the first file that he signed after his elevation in the Ministry was to increase the allocation for the games to Rs 82 crore.

The prize money for the State level meet alone came to Rs 37 crore, he said and listed out the various incentives given by the present government to encourage sports and games in the State and the efforts by the government in distribution of kits for sports persons.

The sports meets at the district level were also inaugurated by the Minister at the Sivagangai district stadium on September 10 and the events took place from September 10 to 24,

The competitions are held for five different categories of participants – one, school students in the age group of 12 to 19, two, college students aged between 17 to 25, three, the general population between 15 and 35 years, four, differently abled persons and five, government employees.

Organized by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu, the State levels competitions, to be held till October 24 in Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai and Trichy, will see 33,000 participants vying for honours in 35 disciplines.

A total of 11,56,566 sports enthusiasts had competed in the events held at the district level.