TN to have 100 Maragatha Pooncholais

Chennai: The state Government has now issued orders for establishing 17 new Maragatha Pooncholais (village woodlots) in 5 districts, at an outlay of Rs 4.25 crore in the districts of Dindigul (5), Perambalur (4), Kallakurichi (3), Tirupattur (3) and Tiruvannamalai (2) to take the total number of 100 ‘Maragatha Pooncholais’ in the State to 100.

The scheme for the creation of Village woodlots in 100 Villages was announced by the Government in 2022-23 in the State Assembly and so far 75 of them had been set up in two phases across 29 districts and work on 8 others were near completion, press release from the department of climate change, environment and forests said on Thursday.

This scheme was conceptualised with the objective of reducing the dependency of local communities on forest by meeting the local requirement of timber, fuel wood and fodder and to involve the local community in improving the green cover, providing alternative source of income to them, the release said.

A unique initiative of the State Government, ‘Maragatha Pooncholais’ could play a vital role in providing natural resources to the local community in their vicinity while reducing the biotic pressure on forest areas, besides serving as a recreation place for villagers, ensuring water and climate security in future, the release said.

Each ‘Maragatha Pooncholai’ had been created over an area of 1 hectare with facilities such as fencing, gate with entrance arch, visitors shed, walking pathways, borewell, park benches and other basic amenities, the release said.

Native species trees like Naval, Nelli, Neermaruthu, Badam, Puli, Vilvam, Guava, Red sander, Jackfruit, Mahilam, Punnai, Mango, Neem that would provide timber, fuel wood, fruits and fodder had been planted in all the Maragatha Pooncholais.