TN To Be The Force Behind National Security: CM

Chennai: Tamil Nadu would be the force behind national security, world peace, resources and development as a new era had been ushered by the State’s emergence as a hub for aerospace and defense innovation, Chief Minister M K Stalin said, pointing to the Tamil Nadu Defence Industrial Corridor attracting investments to the tune of Rs 23,000 crore.

Speaking at the inauguration of ‘AeroDefCon 2025,’ a 3-day international conclave on aerospace and defence sector organisations at the Chennai Trade Centre on Tuesday, Stalin said that of the Rs 23,000 crore commitment for investments, projects worth Rs 5000 crore had already started and by the year 2032 that State hoped to draw Rs 75,000 crore worth of investments.

The State had become the leader in manufacturing by having its footprints in all industrial sectors, he said, pointing to its share of 40 percent in the export of automobiles and production of two third of the electric scooters.

Attributing Tamil Nadu becoming the one and only State to achieve a double-digit growth of 11.9 percent to its all-round performance in all sectors, he said Defense, however, contributed more and the Tamil Nadu Defence Industrial Corridor scheme coming in as a turning point.

Stalin said that he wanted the State to contribute more for the defence sector by becoming a hub in production. Naming the towns and cities in the Defence Industrial Corridor, he said the State’s greatness was in its ability to use modern technology, besides attracting investments, and ensuring India’s self-reliance.

To the participants of the conclave, the Chief Minister highlighted the State’s uniqueness, pointing to the attractive industrial climate, adequate youth qualified talent, enormous number of MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises with at least 700 of the specializing in aeronautical and defence productions and the ‘no waiting period ‘for global companies to start ventures.

He said the State would stand by all innovators, entrepreneurs and investors working for creating a self-reliant India through their contributions in aeronautics, Space, shipping and defence sectors.