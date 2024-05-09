TN SSLC Results 2024: Where to Check

Chennai: Results for tenth standard, SSLC, examinations would be declared at 9.30 am on Friday, May 10, at the Directorate of Government Examinations inside the DPI complex in Chennai.



www.dge.tn.gov.in, www.results.digilocker.gov.in/ An official press release on Wednesday gave the list of the websites through which students could know the results as: www.tnresults.nic.in

The National Informatics Centre (NIC) offices inside the premises of the district collector’s office and branch libraries would also be able to help students to know their results besides their schools.

Students would also be informed of the results through SMS in the numbers given by them in the examination registration forms, the release said.