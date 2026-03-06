Tamil Nadu Should Be a Land Of Equality: CM

Chennai: Entire Tamil Nadu should become a land of equality (Samathuvapuram) and social justice should prevail everywhere with all States in the country gaining autonomy were among the dreams of the people that would be realized in the next five years by devising specific programmes for each district in the State as it turned into a ‘US $ One Trillion Economy’ by 2030, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Friday.

Speaking at a discussion titled ‘Tamil Nadu 2030 - Kanavugal Meipadum’ (dreams will be realized) organized at the Chennai Trade Centre to mark the culmination of the ‘Ungal Kanava Sollunga’ (Tell us your dream) programme, Stalin said that most of his dreams for the State had come true in the last five years though much more had to be done.

Despite facing several impediments for the growth of the State through political crises and financial constraints, the DMK government turned negative things into positive aspects and came up with the achievements, which actually reflected the ‘Dravidian Model’ style of approaching ordeals, he said adding that he did not want to escape from responsibilities by citing the obstacles placed before the government as excuses.

Native wisdom enjoined one to forge ahead by taking adversities into one’s stride and that had inspired him to toil tirelessly for the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu and impelled him to come up with a blueprint for the next five years of governance or the Dravidian Model 2.0 rule, which actually was chalked out by interacting with 1.80 lakh families to know about the people’s needs, expectations and dreams.

Based on the aspirations of the common people, a 14-point plan, Tamil Nadu 2030, was unveiled by Stalin, who said that it was prepared by prioritizing what the people required and with his long-term vision for development that would take the State to the next level of growth.

Among the 14 features of the plan two relate to housing and health. Providing 5 lakh houses in rural areas and 2 lakh houses in urban localities was among the targets for the housing scheme, while the one relating to health envisaged a ‘Healthy Tamil Nadu 2030’ scheme.

It would offer health insurance for all and start three specific programmes to combat diabetes, hypertension and cancer by detecting them at an early stage by organizing camps, opening psychological counselling centres in all districts and reducing IMR and MMR to improve mother and child care.

Rest of the 12 features relate to agriculture and farmers’ welfare, primary education achieving a no dropout target higher education, OBC welfare, Adi Dravida welfare, rural development, growth of the industrial sector, cattle and livestock protection, municipal administration, MSMEs, Highways department with an emphasis on using AI to reduce accidents and handlooms and textiles.