TN Police Collects Info on Isha Volunteers, Donations

Coimbatore: A team of state police officials continued its search at the Isha Yoga Centre, operated by the Isha Foundation, at the foothills of Velliangiri on the outskirts of Coimbatore for the second consecutive day on Wednesday.

Though the police remained tight-lipped about the searches and raids, sources indicated that the 150-strong team, comprising police and social welfare department officials, interviewed volunteers, including foreigners and women residing there and monks, other inmates, and staff. They also enquired whether any harassment was inflicted upon them by the Foundation and if they were staying of their own volition. Additionally, the police reviewed CCTV footage and checked whether any volunteers had gone missing recently.

The investigation was initiated following an order from the Madras High Court, which requested details of criminal cases filed against the Foundation by October 4. The police also questioned regular external contacts, including overseas connections, with the Yoga Centre and inquired about donations made to it. Reports suggest that the police recorded the statements of volunteers and monks residing at the centre. They also conducted inquiries regarding various pending cases against the centre.

The police collected details about the frequency of visits by foreigners and foreign devotees and whether donations were received from abroad for the centre. They also gathered information on the daily routines, food, and lifestyles of the inmates and volunteers, according to sources. The team is expected to complete its search and inquiries by Wednesday night.