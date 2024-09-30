TN Has Set an Example for Women’s Development: Udhay

Chennai:Through its implementation of a plethora of schemes for women, the State has example for women’s development in the country and the government would increase the amount of credit extended to Self Help Groups (SHGs) during this year as it had been doing over the years, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said.

At the first public event after being designated as Deputy Chief Minister at the Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women, where he distributed Manimegalai Awards, on Monday, he said that he told the crowd, predominantly members of women SHGs, that he come to them as a child would rush to it mother on receiving a laurel.



Speaking highly of the DMK’s government’s efforts towards helping women, he said that in the last three years 1,25,760 SHGs had been formed with 14,91,985 members and assured to increase the loan amount to women in the coming years.



The Manimegalai Awards were presented to 70 women SHGs and federations that received a total prize money of Rs 1.18 crore, besides a certificate and the award. The event also saw the release of loans links to the tune of Rs 30.20 crore to 6,135 members of 516 SHGs and the honouring of 13 bank branches for their exemplary service to SHGs.

