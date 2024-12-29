TN Governor Urges Immediate Action Following Anna University Sexual Assault

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, the chancellor of Anna University, has directed university officials to prioritize the safety and security of students following a shocking sexual assault on campus.The Governor emphasized that student safety and well-being are non-negotiable and instructed the administration to address safety concerns raised by students immediately. A release from the Raj Bhavan stated that he urged the university to foster a culture of safety and accountability while advising students and parents to remain calm.The incident involved the assault of a 19-year-old student on Christmas Eve. Police have since arrested the suspect.During his visit to the university on Saturday, Governor Ravi reviewed security measures and held discussions with the Registrar and senior faculty members. He also met with students, listening to their views and suggestions on improving campus safety.The visit underscored the Governor’s commitment to ensuring immediate and decisive action to safeguard the university community.The incident triggered triggered strong political reactions across the state.Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women formed a fact-finding committee to probe the incident.