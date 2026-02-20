Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Presents the Final Supplementary Estimates

Chennai: Placing the detailed statement containing the Demand for Supplementary Grants for 2025-26 on the table of the State Assembly on Friday, State Minister for Finance and Environment and Climate Change, Thangam Thenarasu, said the estimates were for an amount of Rs 43,082.99 crore.

Seeking the approval of the House to the supplementary grants, on the last day of the Budget session in the Assembly, he said a sum of Rs 35,562.66 crore was in the Revenue Account, Rs 4,548.71 crore was in the Capital Account, and Rs 2,971.62 crore was in the Loan Account.

The Supplementary Estimates were presented to obtain the approval of the Legislature for expenditure on items mainly constituting 'New Service' and 'New Instrument of Service', which were sanctioned after the First Supplementary Estimates 2025-2026 were presented on October 15, 2025.

A few of the major items for which additional appropriation was required in the supplementary estimates were a sum of Rs 6,957.05 crore for distribution of Rs 3,000 along with the Pongal Gift hampers to all Rice ration card-holders and the families living in Sri Lankan Tamil Rehabilitation Camps in the year 2026 by Co-operation, Food and Consumer Protection Department.

Another demand was for the Department of Special Programme Implementation for providing a sum of Rs 3,913.32 crore as additional allocation for the disbursement of Rs 5,000 per beneficiary in the month of February 2026 under the scheme of ‘Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thittam’.

For the Finance Department, a sum of Rs 3,086.80 crore was provided for transfer to the Guarantee Redemption Fund for the year 2025-26 and the Transport Department was sanctioned a sum of Rs 3,285.03 crore in the current financial year as Interest free Ways and Means Advance to State Transport Undertakings for settlement of terminal benefits to retired, voluntarily retired and deceased employees for the period from July 2023 to March 2026.

An amount of Rs 1,611.54 crore was included in the Supplementary Estimates and the remaining amount would be met by re-appropriation within the grant.