TN Custodial Death: Victim’s Kin Move HC for Murder Case

Madurai: The family of an alleged custodial victim from Sivaganga has filed a writ petition in the Madras High Court, seeking a direction to the authorities concerned to register a murder case in connection with the incident. The case came up before the Madras HC bench here on Tuesday.

The family pleaded the court for issue of a Writ of Mandamus or any other Writ, order or direction to the respondents, including TN Home Secretary and the Director General of Police (DGP) to register a murder case based on the complaint of the victim's mother.

Ajithkumar (29) of Tiruppuvanam in Sivaganga, was picked up by the local police, reportedly in connection with a theft case earlier. His death later had sparked an outrage, with political parties slamming the government over the issue.

The victim's counsel told reporters that a video purportedly showing policemen in plainclothes assaulting Ajithkumar has been submitted before the court.