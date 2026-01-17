Tamil Nadu Congress Honchos Told to Wait for High Command’s Decision

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Congress leaders were asked to wait for the party high command’s decision on the alliance for the coming Assembly elections – whether to continue with the DMK or to join hands with the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) – and not speak about it public till then when they met their top leaders including AICC president Malikarjuna Kharge and leader in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi at New Delhi on Saturday.

All prominent leaders of the party in Tamil Nadu attended the meeting to seek their opinion. Though the dominant demand from the leaders was to seek share in the power, opinion on continuing the alliance with the DMK or not differed among them.

While many of the leaders wanted the high command to remain in the alliance and seek a better deal by increasing the number of seats and ensuring berths in the ministry, others wanted to part ways with the DMK and tie up with the TVK that was reportedly emerging as a contender for the throne in the political horizon.

Many felt that the Congress was not getting its due in the negotiations for the alliance and that it should assert itself to strike a better bargain but agreed to abide by the final decision of the high command.