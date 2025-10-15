TN Assembly Begins with Obit References

Chennai: Tributes were paid to the 41 victims of the stampede that took place at Hosur on September 27 during a political party meeting as the State Assembly met on Tuesday for a session that would go on till Friday October 17.,

The House was adjourned after making the obituary references for former members, a sitting member Amul Kandasamy representing Valparai constituency and some national leaders like Nagaland governor L Ganesan, former Kerala Chief Minister Achuthanandan and Jharkhand former Chief Minister Shibu Soren.

As the members observed two minutes of silence in respect of the departed leaders, the digital screens inside the House beamed the photographs of the departed persons, which is a new practice in the history of the Assembly.

Others who were remembered on the occasion were Communist leader Sudhakar Reddy and IAS officer Beela Rajesh.