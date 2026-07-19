Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Sparks a T-shirt Boom in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: With the release of 'Jana Nayagan', the swan song of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay just days away, garment manufacturing units in the textile hub of Tirupur in Tamil Nadu are working round-the-clock to meet a surge in demand for customised fan T-shirts.

After weathering months of legal battles, an online leak, and a highly publicised standoff with the censor board, the highly anticipated film is finally set to hit the silver screen on July 23.

Production has peaked as fans from across the state flood local manufacturers with massive orders for custom T-shirts featuring the actor-turned-politician's portrait and movie branding to celebrate the grand theatrical release.

"Since the movie release was announced a few days back, Tirupur textile units here were working overtime to manufacture customised Jana Nayagan T-shirts," K Prabakaran, member of the Tirupur Textile Unit Association said.

With just four days left for the movie release, over 700 knitwear units are involved in T-shirt production. To accommodate the rush, most local manufacturers are offering courier services and cash-on-delivery (COD) across Tamil Nadu.

"We haven't seen this level of excitement in years," K Seva Nathan, a local garment factory owner, said.

He noted that orders are pouring in from not just Tamil Nadu, but also neighbouring states like Kerala and Karnataka.

The T-shirts feature iconic stills of the CM Vijay alongside the film's title, with many orders including slogans celebrating his political journey.

According to him, printers are working double shifts to meet the deadlines before the film hits the silver screen. "For the workers, many of whom are die-hard fans themselves, this is more than just regular work, it is a tribute to their favourite star."

As Jananayagan prepares to storm the theatres, Tirupur is effectively dressing the state for what promises to be an emotional and grand farewell to one of cinema's biggest box-office productions.

A die-hard fan of actor Vijay based in Chennai, Jayanth said, "We have ordered 500 T-shirts from a Tirupur textile manufacturing unit for Vijay's fan club and we expect the delivery well before the movie release."

"The release is not just a movie premiere, but a historic cultural event," he added.

Sources from the Tamil Nadu Film Distributors' Association said the film will likely be screened in about 1,000 theatres in Tamil Nadu from July 23.

The film's journey to certification was marred by significant delays, legal interventions and piracy issues.

'Jana Nayagan' features a prominent ensemble cast, including Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj and Narain.

The film has music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan, and editing by Pradeep E Ragav.