 Top
Home » Southern States » Tamil Nadu

Three from Kerala killed in car-van collision in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu
PTI
28 Dec 2024 1:44 PM IST
Three from Kerala killed in car-van collision in Tamil Nadu
x
Three persons reportedly from Kottayam in Kerala died, and 18 persons were injured when a car collided head on with a tourist van in Tamil Nadu.

Theni: Three persons reportedly from Kottayam in Kerala died, and 18 persons were injured when a car collided head on with a tourist van near Periyakulam in this district, police said on Saturday.

The three were among the four persons travelling in the car towards Periyakulam. It collided head on with the tourist van coming in the opposite direction. Those travelling in the van and the fourth passenger in the car sustained injuries, police said.
Passers-by who noticed the injured lying on the road at the accident site and police rushed them to the government hospitals at Vattalagundu, Periyakulam and Theni.
The car was completely smashed due to the impact of the collision. Preliminary enquiry by the police revealed that the four persons were from Kottayam.
( Source : PTI )
Three killed Kottayam 18 persons hurt car-van collision Tamil Nadu 
India Southern States Tamil Nadu 
PTI
About the AuthorPTI

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick