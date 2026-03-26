Thoothukudi Collector invites voters with cards on thamboolam trays
With the Assembly elections scheduled for April 23, the Election Commission has intensified its outreach initiatives to encourage maximum voter participation.
Thoothukudi: In an innovative bid to secure 100 percent polling, ThooWith the Assembly elections scheduled for April 23, the Election Commission has intensified its outreach initiatives to encourage maximum voter participation.With the Assembly elections scheduled for April 23, the Election Commission has intensified its outreach initiatives to encourage maximum voter participation. As part of this effort, the Thoothukudi district administration, in association with a voluntary organisation, organised a special awareness programme at the smart city bus stand.
Interacting with passengers, employees of commercial establishments, drivers and conductors, the Collector personally distributed the invitation cards and urged them to exercise their franchise without fail.
The invitation, designed in the form of a ceremonial call, appealed to voters to cast their ballots between 7 am and 5 pm on April 23 at their respective polling stations, and called upon all eligible members of their families to participate with valid identification.The Collector also affixed voter awareness stickers on buses, two-wheelers and autorickshaws stationed at the bus stand.
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