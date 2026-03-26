Interacting with passengers, employees of commercial establishments, drivers and conductors, the Collector personally distributed the invitation cards and urged them to exercise their franchise without fail.

The invitation, designed in the form of a ceremonial call, appealed to voters to cast their ballots between 7 am and 5 pm on April 23 at their respective polling stations, and called upon all eligible members of their families to participate with valid identification.The Collector also affixed voter awareness stickers on buses, two-wheelers and autorickshaws stationed at the bus stand.