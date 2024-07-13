Thiruma warns CM Stalin against BJP’s machinations

VCK general secretary Thol Thirumavalavan called on Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday and warned him against the BJP’s machinations, saying that the party on one hand gave political asylum to criminals and spoke against them when they committed crimes.In a memorandum, Thirumavalavan told the Chief Minister to hold an all-party meeting to pass a resolution against NEET and send it to the Union Government and the Supreme Court that is hearing the case on July 18.Since Tamil Nadu was the first State to protest against NEET, it should act proactively now that the irregularities in the conduct of the medical entrance exams had come out, he said, adding that on the three new criminal laws brought in by the Union Government without the consent of the opposition, all States ruled by parties of the INDIA block should oppose it.Discussing several issues like the recent murder of BSP State President Armstrong, Thiurmavalavan said that there was a conspiracy to disrupt the law and order of the State and the BJP was working with an action plan.